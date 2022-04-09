Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 176 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,788 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth $117,268,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Kellogg by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,739,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,585,000 after buying an additional 1,833,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,209,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,421,000 after buying an additional 631,466 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,035,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,705,000 after buying an additional 587,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on K. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

In other Kellogg news, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $735,422.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $8,918,256.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 476,483 shares of company stock valued at $30,058,987. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $67.56 on Friday. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.52 and a 200-day moving average of $63.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

