Jay LeCoque Purchases 100,000 Shares of Sourcebio International Plc (LON:SBI) Stock

Sourcebio International Plc (LON:SBI – Get Rating) insider Jay LeCoque bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £129,000 ($169,180.33).

Shares of LON SBI opened at GBX 127.50 ($1.67) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £94.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81. Sourcebio International Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 210 ($2.75). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 123.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 135.79.

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Sourcebio International from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Sourcebio International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various laboratory services and products to clients in the healthcare, clinical, life science research, and biopharma industries in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company's services cover histopathology reporting and human tissue testing services; genomics services to pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, life science, and academic markets; stability storage solutions; and COVID-19 antigen PCR testing services.

