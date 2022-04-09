Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Shell (LON:SHEL) a GBX 2,600 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,600 ($34.10) price objective on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($36.07) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.34) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($33.46) price target on Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 2,570 ($33.70) price target on Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,375 ($31.15) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,616.33 ($34.31).

Shares of Shell stock opened at GBX 2,168 ($28.43) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,007.91. Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($24.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,168.50 ($28.44). The firm has a market cap of £163.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

In other news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of Shell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($26.75), for a total transaction of £3,876,000 ($5,083,278.69).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

