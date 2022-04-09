Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Britvic plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Britvic in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Britvic’s FY2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Britvic in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,120 ($14.69) to GBX 1,000 ($13.11) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Britvic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.55.

Shares of BTVCY stock opened at $22.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.99. Britvic has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $29.19.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

