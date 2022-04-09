Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Cigna Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cigna in a report released on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the health services provider will post earnings of $5.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.44.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CI. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.91.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $257.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cigna by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,926 shares of company stock worth $6,006,393. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

