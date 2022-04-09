Jefferies Financial Group Comments on STORE Capital Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:STOR)

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of STORE Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for STORE Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.86.

STORE Capital stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. STORE Capital has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 211,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 19.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 32.7% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 23,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 43,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 17,112 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

