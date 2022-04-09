Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF)

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of PageGroup in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now forecasts that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.79.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PageGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.69.

Shares of OTCMKTS MPGPF opened at $6.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.76. PageGroup has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $9.46.

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

