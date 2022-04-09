Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on International Paper’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Paper in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

NYSE IP opened at $46.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day moving average is $48.05. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 9.8% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,900,000 after purchasing an additional 49,279 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in International Paper by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 52,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 41.57%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

