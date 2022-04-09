Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2022

Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($43.96) target price on Jenoptik (ETR:JENGet Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

JEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($40.66) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. HSBC set a €38.00 ($41.76) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($48.35) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($45.05) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jenoptik has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €36.21 ($39.80).

Shares of ETR:JEN opened at €23.92 ($26.29) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €30.27 and a 200 day moving average price of €32.38. Jenoptik has a fifty-two week low of €21.62 ($23.76) and a fifty-two week high of €37.80 ($41.54). The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71.

About Jenoptik (Get Rating)

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Jenoptik (ETR:JEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.