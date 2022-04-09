JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Receives $49.53 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.53.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JKS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on JinkoSolar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

JinkoSolar stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.85. The stock had a trading volume of 628,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,173. JinkoSolar has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $66.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 208.05 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.67.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. JinkoSolar’s revenue was up 78.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKS. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,365,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 2,619.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,928,000 after acquiring an additional 944,455 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 104.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 399,346 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at about $12,990,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 556.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 307,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after buying an additional 260,765 shares during the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

