John B. Chang Sells 250 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) Director John B. Chang sold 250 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $17,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CCOI opened at $68.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.56 and a beta of 0.23. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.36 and a 200 day moving average of $69.80.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.14 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.855 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 332.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 113,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 9.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 48,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.88.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

