John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $369.45

John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 369.45 ($4.85) and traded as high as GBX 601 ($7.88). John Menzies shares last traded at GBX 597 ($7.83), with a volume of 640,685 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNZS. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.56) price target on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of £550.58 million and a PE ratio of 46.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 519.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 371.01.

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

