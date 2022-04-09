JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Price Target to €2.95

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €2.65 ($2.91) to €2.95 ($3.24) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CAIXY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €2.90 ($3.19) to €3.30 ($3.63) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €3.40 ($3.74) to €4.20 ($4.62) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup raised shares of CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €3.40 ($3.74) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.46.

OTCMKTS:CAIXY opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01. CaixaBank has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $1.28.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

