JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€60.00” Price Target for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE)

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLEGet Rating) has been assigned a €60.00 ($65.93) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HLE. Nord/LB set a €60.96 ($66.99) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €60.44 ($66.42).

ETR HLE opened at €58.00 ($63.74) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €59.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of €60.50. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €44.24 ($48.62) and a one year high of €68.72 ($75.52). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.49, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (Get Rating)

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

