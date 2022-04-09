JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target to $380.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 24.93% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.57.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $304.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $317.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.41. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $274.03 and a 52 week high of $406.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 40.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 2,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.96, for a total transaction of $871,309.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP George N. Hines sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.09, for a total transaction of $624,423.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,805. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 24.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

