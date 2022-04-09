JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Lowered to $165.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $187.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.39 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $166.67.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $133.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $127.27 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after buying an additional 510,298 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.1% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

