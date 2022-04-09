Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Given New GBX 225 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 240 ($3.15) to GBX 225 ($2.95) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on JUP. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.67) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.67) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of LON JUP opened at GBX 211.40 ($2.77) on Friday. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1 year low of GBX 165.20 ($2.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 306.80 ($4.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.15, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 7.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 209.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 235.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 9.20 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Jupiter Fund Management’s previous dividend of $7.90. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio is 0.64%.

In related news, insider Wayne Mepham sold 11,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.70), for a total transaction of £23,032.86 ($30,207.03). Also, insider Andrew Formica purchased 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.75) per share, for a total transaction of £1,793.40 ($2,352.00).

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

