Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.09 Million

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALAGet Rating) will report $3.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.04 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $18.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.02 million to $20.04 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $33.23 million, with estimates ranging from $26.40 million to $46.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.25). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.46% and a negative net margin of 1,268.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.81.

Shares of KALA stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.03. 632,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,873. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $8.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KALA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $325,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 115,613 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 32,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

