KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceuticals company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. Its product portfolio consist hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema, KVD818 and KVD001, which are in clinical stage. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KALV. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of KALV opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.80. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $30.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.33.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $170,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 368.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,599 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,404 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

