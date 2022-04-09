KCCPAD (KCCPAD) Trading Down 21% This Week

KCCPAD (KCCPAD) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One KCCPAD coin can now be bought for about $0.0491 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, KCCPAD has traded 21% lower against the US dollar. KCCPAD has a market cap of $6.68 million and $270,185.00 worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KCCPAD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00046072 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.75 or 0.07570565 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,377.60 or 1.00077105 BTC.

KCCPAD Coin Profile

KCCPAD’s total supply is 136,144,011 coins. KCCPAD’s official Twitter account is @KCCPad_Official

KCCPAD Coin Trading

