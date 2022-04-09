Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $35.30 Million

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 9th. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $88.81 million and approximately $35.30 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be purchased for approximately $444.07 or 0.01044780 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00035973 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00106225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1 (CRYPTO:KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

