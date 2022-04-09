Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Given New GBX 670 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 620 ($8.13) to GBX 670 ($8.79) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Kenmare Resources stock opened at GBX 483 ($6.33) on Tuesday. Kenmare Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 401.91 ($5.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 496 ($6.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £458.47 million and a P/E ratio of 5.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 441.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 437.97.

Get Kenmare Resources alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.07. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.17%.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.