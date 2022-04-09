Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Downgraded by Loop Capital

Loop Capital lowered shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $41.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kennametal from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kennametal from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Kennametal stock opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.54.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $486.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.96 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

In other Kennametal news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kennametal by 623.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,438,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kennametal by 1,140.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,548,000 after buying an additional 705,078 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Kennametal by 25.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,671,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,462,000 after buying an additional 543,119 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Kennametal by 167.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 745,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,507,000 after buying an additional 466,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth about $14,544,000.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

