Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PPRUY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set an outperform rating and a €747.00 ($820.88) price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kering from €810.00 ($890.11) to €785.00 ($862.64) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kering from €813.00 ($893.41) to €803.00 ($882.42) in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $603.50.

PPRUY opened at $59.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.70. Kering has a 1 year low of $57.06 and a 1 year high of $93.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a $0.2469 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

