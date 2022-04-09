Keystone Financial Services Takes $474,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Keystone Financial Services purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its position in Visa by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,899,000 after acquiring an additional 23,229 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,351,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,522,000 after buying an additional 19,992 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on V. StockNews.com downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.33.

V traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.98. 5,438,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,274,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.28. The company has a market cap of $415.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.