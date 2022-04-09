Komodo Market Cap Achieves $69.10 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 9th. Over the last week, Komodo has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $69.10 million and approximately $588,683.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.50 or 0.00389675 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00085897 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00096779 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004646 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006682 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000217 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,073,143 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

