Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives $36.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($56.59) to €46.00 ($50.55) in a report on Friday, January 14th. ING Group cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($35.71) to €31.00 ($34.07) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bonness Enterprises Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 47,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 29,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,939,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 176,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after buying an additional 41,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BetterWealth LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHG traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $31.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,709. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $29.14 and a one year high of $61.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.25.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 19.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.9641 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.