Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) by 80.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.10% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,103,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,120,000 after acquiring an additional 35,693 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 18.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 891,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,097,000 after acquiring an additional 135,735 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 34.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,145,000 after acquiring an additional 159,157 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 154.8% in the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 288,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,724,000 after acquiring an additional 175,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 269,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,557,000 after buying an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

In other news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total transaction of $924,314.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on KNSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.67.

NASDAQ KNSL traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.27. 129,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,952. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $245.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 23.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.85%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile (Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.