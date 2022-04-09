Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,976 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.36.

Honeywell International stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,877,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.43 and its 200 day moving average is $205.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

