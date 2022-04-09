Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 230 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 21,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,178,364. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.90. 5,088,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,330,181. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $87.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.92.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

