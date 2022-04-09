Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 21,821 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,821 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $9,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,093,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,013,000 after purchasing an additional 154,454 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 18.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,316,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,781,000 after purchasing an additional 208,238 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 17.7% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,244,000 after acquiring an additional 182,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,861,000 after acquiring an additional 52,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at $39,457,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. CL King raised their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

NYSE:CMP traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.44. 315,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,525. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.10 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.88.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a positive return on equity of 12.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently -9.16%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

