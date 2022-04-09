Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 3,225 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,076 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $1.23 on Friday, reaching $128.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,876,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,388,171. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $202.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.18 and a 200-day moving average of $151.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.86.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

