Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 395 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 402,120 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in BP were worth $10,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BP. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the third quarter worth $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BP traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.47. 15,491,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,456,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. BP had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.85%.

BP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their price target on BP from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised BP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised BP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.67.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

