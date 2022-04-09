Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 785 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 15.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 1.8% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 58,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Amgen by 81.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $252.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,745,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,621. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $261.00.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 75.27%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.12.

About Amgen (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.