Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Takes $8.95 Million Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 467,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,953,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 1.68% of TransMedics Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,910,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 75,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

NASDAQ TMDX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.31. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $35.37.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 146.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $112,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $40,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

