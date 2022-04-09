Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 113.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,024,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $83.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.81 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.59.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.60%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,700 shares of company stock worth $3,086,692. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.10.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

