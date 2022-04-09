Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,186,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,637,249,000 after buying an additional 363,977 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,728,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $509,808,000 after acquiring an additional 166,515 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,699,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,704,000 after acquiring an additional 58,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,925,000 after acquiring an additional 102,629 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,631,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,658,000 after acquiring an additional 144,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

Shares of NTRS traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.03. The company had a trading volume of 487,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,444. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $102.39 and a 12-month high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

