KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB) Trading Down 0.1%

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB – Get Rating) were down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.62 and last traded at $29.68. Approximately 1,461 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 13,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.71.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average of $32.33.

Get KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 89,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned about 8.15% of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.