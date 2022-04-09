Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Marie Mendoza Sells 1,381 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $28,186.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marie Mendoza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Marie Mendoza sold 2,100 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00.

Shares of KTOS opened at $19.41 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.85.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 41,900.0% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KTOS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

