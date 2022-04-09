Kroger (NYSE:KR) PT Raised to $64.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.78% from the company’s current price.

KR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.47.

Kroger stock opened at $61.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.47. Kroger has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.12.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kroger will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $6,429,570.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $231,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 382,685 shares of company stock worth $21,959,848. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,129,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,614,000 after acquiring an additional 624,483 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Kroger by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 756,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,254,000 after purchasing an additional 25,968 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 406.9% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 65,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 52,411 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Kroger by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 179,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kroger by 20.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 122,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 20,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

