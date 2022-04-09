K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($36.26) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SDF. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($24.18) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.74) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($24.18) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.00 ($27.47) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €18.33 ($20.14).

Shares of SDF opened at €32.45 ($35.66) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €8.15 ($8.96) and a fifty-two week high of €32.70 ($35.93). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €23.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of €18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.92.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

