Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 3,799 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 48,255 shares.The stock last traded at $55.60 and had previously closed at $58.69.
The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.54 and a beta of 2.17.
About Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS)
Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
