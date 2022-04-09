Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 3,799 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 48,255 shares.The stock last traded at $55.60 and had previously closed at $58.69.

The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. 32.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.54 and a beta of 2.17.

About Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

