Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target Raised to C$43.50 at Raymond James

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$43.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$42.58.

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at C$40.37 on Tuesday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12 month low of C$33.33 and a 12 month high of C$51.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.20. The stock has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 6.80.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported C$1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.44. The company had revenue of C$60.10 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.3931795 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.11%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

