Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.64 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 66.02% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $66.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $85.72. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 61.64%.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,239,000 after buying an additional 34,488 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 179,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,359,000 after buying an additional 22,225 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

