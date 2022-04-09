Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Shares in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 44,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 26,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 952,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after buying an additional 59,939 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 675,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 79,475 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 149,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 37,513 shares during the period. 29.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE BKT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.00. 132,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,214. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $6.51.
BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
