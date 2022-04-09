Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.06% of Athlon Acquisition worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWET. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Athlon Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its position in Athlon Acquisition by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Athlon Acquisition by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 103,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 14,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Athlon Acquisition by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 112,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWET traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,105. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.86.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

