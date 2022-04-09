Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $382,000 Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 18.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RL. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush downgraded Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Shares of RL opened at $105.61 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $100.44 and a 1 year high of $142.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.77. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ralph Lauren Profile (Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.