Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $301,000 in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 12,645 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 124.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,567,000 after purchasing an additional 634,947 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the third quarter worth about $693,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,072,000.

Get Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust alerts:

FINS traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $15.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,262. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.56. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (Get Rating)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.