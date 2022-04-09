Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Lowers Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

BBWI stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,156,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,255,673. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.76. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.07.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBWI. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.89.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

