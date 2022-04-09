Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,825 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $3,123,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cousins Properties stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.54. The stock had a trading volume of 558,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,871. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.81 and a twelve month high of $42.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.19.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 68.45%.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

